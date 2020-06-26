WASHINGTON – Bruce E. Fowles, 80, died June 23, 2020 at his home in Washington. He was born Oct. 3, 1939 in Belfast to Virgil Fowles and Verna Spear Fowles. He grew up in Belfast and graduated from Crosby High School. He graduated from Brown University, and Cal-Berkeley with a PhD in Biology.He was Biology Professor at Colby College from 1967 to 2003. Bruce enjoyed running, fishing and all of his dogs. Bruce was well known as being loyal, loving, and funny. He married Rosemary Devaney on March 24, 1994 in Friendship. Bruce and Rosemary enjoyed 26 wonderful years together. He was predeceased by his parents, and by a brother, Brooks.Bruce is survived by his wife, Rosemary Fowles of Washington; daughter, Jessica Mussatti of Albion, son, Seth Fowles of Augusta; granddaughter, Samantha Heath of Albion and grandson, Alec Fowles of Mechanic FallsBruce’s family will remember him privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro.To extend online condolences please visit Bruce’s Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com. Contributions in Bruce’s memory may be made to: Pope Memorial Humane Society P.O. Box 1294 Rockland, ME 04841

