MOSCOW – Earl A. Washburn, 55, of Moscow, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home in Moscow surrounded by his loving family.Earl was born in Skowhegan on Jan. 20, 1965, a son of Earl Cates and Beverly Bouchard. He was educated in the local schools and graduated from Binghan High School in 1984.He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and spending time with his friends and family, he was loved by everyone and was always the life of the party. He will be greatly missed.He was predeceased by both of his parents.Earl is survived by his wife, Dorothy Washburn; daughter, Darcey Pinkham and her partner Shane, son, Dusty Pinkham and his partner Jenelle; son, Ryan Washburn and his wife Sam and daughter Jessica Stegenga and her partner Keith; as well as seven grandchildren.There will be a celebration of Earl’s life on Saturday, June 27 at 1:30 p.m. at his home on Stream Road in Moscow.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

