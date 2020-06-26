AUGUSTA – James P. Jones, Jr., 76, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta following a long illness. He was born in Augusta on Jan. 1, 1944, a son of James P. Jones, Sr. and Margarite (Larrabee) Blake.Mr. Jones was a graduate of Cony High School and had been employed for over 20 years at O’Connor Motors as a Heavy Duty Mechanic.He was a man of few words with magic hands that could fix anything.Jim enjoyed being in his garage, going to Downtown Diner, gardening, canning, dehydrating, watching the birds and flying planes.Mr. Jones was predeceased by his father, James P. Jones, Sr. and his mother and stepfather, Margarite (Larrabee) Blake and her husband Daniel.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lucy M. (Lemelin) Jones of Augusta; two daughters, Lisa Gleason and her husband Ed of Sidney and Tammy Sidelinger and her husband Kenneth of Augusta; grandchildren, Evan Gleason and his wife Brittany and Kyle Gleason and his wife Mickelle; a great- granddaughter, Freya Lucy Gleason; two brothers, David Jones and his wife Doreen of Jackman and Michael Blake of Manchester; as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews; and his best friend Mike Young. The family would also like to say thank you to the ER staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center along with Dr. Jacobs and the nursing staff at the Thayer infusion center.At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. Following CDC guidelines, a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Winthrop St., Augusta. A maximum of 50 people with masks and social distancing is required.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book