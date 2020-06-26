AUGUSTA – Jean Stanley Ames, 86, of Augusta died peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born in New York, NY on August 25, 1933Jean worked for the State of Maine DOT as a tar crew supervisor, MaineGeneral Hospital as a storeroom supervisor and then worked for the Waldo County Hospital as a storeroom supervisor until his retirement. After retirement Jean and his wife and their three dogs moved to Gardiner and then later moved to Augusta. Jean enjoy attending gun shows where he would buy and trade guns, he also liked to rebuild and clean guns. Every day after work Jean and Connie would go roller-skating and skate late into the night. Jean is survived by his soulmate and wife Connie Ames of Augusta; son, Marc Ames and wife Karen of Augusta; three stepdaughters, Darlene Edmonds and husband Donnie of North Carolina, Brenda Fyfe and husband Mike of Augusta, Barbie Violette and husband Marty Bumann of Monmouth. Jean will be buried in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

