BELGRADE – Our hearts weep at the loss of our beloved mom, grammy and GG. On April 8, 2020 Rebecca (Becky) Jane Webster succumbed to the ravages of 15 years of Parkinson disease.Becky was born on Feb. 13, 1935 in Winthrop. The daughter of Leroy and Evelyn (Frost) Barter, she graduated from Winthrop High School class of 1953. After graduation she packed her bags, hopped a bus and struck out on her own to Washington D.C. She worked as a telephone operator but after a few months learned the big city was not what she thought and returned to Maine. Eventually she met and married Maurice Webster. After marrying, the couple settled in Belgrade Lakes to raise their family.While her children were young, Becky worked at the Locust House, cleaned many of the seasonal camps and worked as a pyschiatric nurses aide at the Augusta Mental Health Institute. She enjoyed the nursing profession, decided to make that her career and began her nursing education.In 1966 an industrial accident left her husband paralyzed. She abandoned her dream to care for him. When her father-in-law died suddenly just a few months later, she finished out his contract as USPS rural mail carrier. She continued as mail carrier for several years and finally went to work at the State of Maine Revenue Services as a tax examiner.Becky loved music and dancing. She was a season ticket holder for the Maine State Music Theatre for almost 30 years, attending each show with her daughter and daughters-in-law. She and Maurice square danced and traveled all over New England and Canadian maritimes to dance at different gatherings and conventions until his health prohibited him from dancing. She was a founding member of the Downeast Country Music Association, a member of the Good Sam camping association, and a member of the Union Church of Belgrade Lakes. Becky was a champion horseshoe pitcher, and ranked in the top 20 women players in New England. She took pride in competing against and beating men without taking the distance advantage given to women players.Her greatest joy was her family. She taught her children the importance of family, the value of hard work, the necessity of resiliency and was a living example of what it meant to care and nuture. She loved to have family gatherings, hosted great parties, took camping trips with each of her grandchildren, made everlasting memories, and celebrated birthdays and holidays heartily.She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Edward, Charles, and Warren, her sister Sharon and husband Maurice. Survivors include sons Charlie Webster and his wife Vicki of Farmington, Harold “Jim” Webster and his wife Kelly of Belgrade, daughter Kim Haggan and her husband Frank of Belgrade. She leaves behind five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, Ashley and Adam Nau and their sons Seth and Bodi; Amanda and Matt Dickey and their children Owen, Ellis and Jenny; Erin and James O’Connor and their sons Cody and Rory; Ryan Haggan and girlfriend Courtney; and Alyson Webster and boyfriend Mike. She will also be missed by her three sisters Geraldine French, Dianne Christensen, Lois Daggett and her husband Arnold, a brother Roger Barter and longtime friend Sharon Knights.The family would like to thank Northern Lights Hospice staff, Angie, Morgan, Sherry and Ron for the care and comfort they provided mom in her final months. Their compassion will not be forgotten.Becky’s memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Union Church of Belgrade Lakes at 11:00 a.m. There will be a time of fellowship with the family immediately following services at Kim and Frank’s home in Belgrade. Burial will be in Glenside Cemetery Turkey Lane, Winthrop Maine at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. I have a last thank you. It is to my mother..the bravest and strongest person I have ever known. RBG

