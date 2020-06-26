HALLOWELL – Richard “Dick” Liscomb passed away at home on June 23, 2020. Dick was born July 10, 1931, the son of Carroll and Helen Liscomb.Dick served full time in the Maine Army National Guard for 42 years. He retired as Master Sargeant. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, traveling, trips to Florida and fishing.He is survived by his wife Alta of 69 years; daughter Debbie (Mark), sons Tim (Linda), Scott and Jon; sister Shirley Jean; grandchildren Sara, Adam, Aaron and Amy; great-grandchildren Nikolas and Kinsley, Payton and Aidan, Parker and Sawyer. He was predeceased by granddaughter Melanie; sisters, Elaine, Edie, and Noreen, and brothers Gabby, Kenny and Terry.Dick will be sadly missed.A private service will be at a later date.

