The Bailey Ukulele group meets Thursdays near the shores of Maranacook Lake in Winthrop’s Norcross Point. The group’s rehearsals alternate weekly between them all singing and playing songs together and taking turns doing a solo. Founded about six years ago by Lucinda Coombs and Ellie Schneid, there are about 25 people on membership list. The group usually get 12-14 at rehearsals. Before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything, they rehearsed at the the C.M. Bailey Public Library in Winthrop.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Vose Library to welcome new director Debra Lay July 1
-
Community
Herrick awarded $5,000 scholarship
-
Community
Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce to hold golf tournament Sept. 14
-
Community
Katherine King inducted into Sigma Alpha Pi
-
Community
Winslow food bank seeks donations for walk-in cooler
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.