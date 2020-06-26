The Bailey Ukulele group meets Thursdays near the shores of Maranacook Lake in Winthrop’s Norcross Point. The group’s rehearsals alternate weekly between them all singing and playing songs together and taking turns doing a solo. Founded about six years ago by Lucinda Coombs and Ellie Schneid, there are about 25 people on membership list. The group usually get 12-14 at rehearsals. Before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything, they rehearsed at the the C.M. Bailey Public Library in Winthrop.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: