DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts’ first show in the new downtown gallery, The Elm Street gallery, will open in July with a members’ show. All current and new members are invited to submit one piece for this exhibition, according to a news release from River Arts.

Artists can drop off work at 36 Elm St., in Damariscotta, beginning Wednesday, July 8. The final day for drop off is Saturday, July 11, at 4 p.m.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no entry fee for this show.

Membership forms and artwork submission forms are available at riverartsme.org or in the gallery. Annual membership dues cost $60 for an individual or $75 for a household. This is a great time to become a member and show in the new gallery.

Artists can choose works that best represent their individual style for this show that includes all mediums including but not limited to painting, drawing, sculpture, fabric, photography, printmaking and ceramic works.

All artwork must be gallery ready and securely wired for hanging. No works more than 42 inches wide including frame will be accepted. All works must be for sale and River Arts retains 35% commission on sales.

River Arts will follow Maine CDC guidelines for the safety and health of its artists, customers and volunteer staff. It will not have an opening reception for this show but invite the public to visit the show beginning Wednesday, July 15, during regular hours. Face coverings are required for admission to the gallery. The members’ show will run until Saturday, Aug. 15.

For more information, email i[email protected].

