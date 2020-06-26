DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts Workshop is accepting applications for studio artists who want to work in a community environment. This workshop studio space is located in the lower level of the building at 241 U.S. Route 1 North.

The large, open space will be divided according to the artists’ needs with approximately 12 feet by 14 feet of work space allotted. Some equipment such as tables, easels, partitions are available for use.

Sculptors, painters, pastel artists, ceramicists and others can email River Arts for a tour of the facility and more information at [email protected].

The fully operating ceramics studio has room for more ceramicists who will have use of the kilns, wheels, slab roller and glazes. Three ceramic artists are presently working in clay in the studio: Annette Stormont, Monica Tan and Clark Griffith.

Well-known Damariscotta artist Marnie Sinclair is also in residence creating sculpture and paintings. River Arts has openings for several more artists who are looking for a personal space in a communal setting. This is an opportunity to work in an atmosphere that fosters creative endeavors.

River Arts Gallery has moved to downtown Damariscotta at 36 Elm Street Plaza. The renovations to improve the exhibition space are nearly complete and the gallery expects to open in the middle of July with a Members’ Show.

