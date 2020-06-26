GREELEY, Colo. — Hannah Shutt of Waterville received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts, summa cum laude from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring semester.

Because COVID-19, UNC rescheduled in-person commencement ceremonies in May and will hold them in December for the graduating class.

