GREELEY, Colo. — Hannah Shutt of Waterville received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts, summa cum laude from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring semester.
Because COVID-19, UNC rescheduled in-person commencement ceremonies in May and will hold them in December for the graduating class.
