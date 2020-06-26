WINSLOW — St. John Catholic School held its final end-of-year ceremony Friday morning, during an outdoor gathering that also highlighted the closure of the 92-year-old institution.

Families convened in the parking lot at 15 South Garand St., staying in vehicles as students came up by class for their awards wearing masks and social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students had been learning remotely since mid-March because of the pandemic, and classes ended earlier this month.

The school announced earlier this year that it would be closing permanently after this academic year, citing declining enrollment and lack of funding. The school, which is overseen by Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, this year had an enrollment of about 34 students.

Friday morning’s ceremony concluded with a car parade around the school, which was led by Winslow police and fire vehicles.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: