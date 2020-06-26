After a year-long production effort, the Owls Head Transportation Museum has announced the release of its first-ever web series, “Shifting History,” set to premiere on Tuesday, June 30, according to a news release from Sophie Gabrion, communications manager for the museum.

Written and directed by Assistant Curator Thomas Goodwin, this nine-episode mockumentary follows one millennial’s quest to care about America’s most influential car — the Model T. With a film production degree from Emerson College, Goodwin has accelerated the museum’s video archive since he was hired in 2014, prioritizing projects that expand access to the museum’s world-class collection of operational ground vehicles and aircraft.

Starting June 30, each of the series’ nine episodes will be digitally released at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, with free access through the museum’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/ohtmvideos. The museum also will deliver same-day YouTube live-streams at 11:30 a.m. with a new special guest each week to help get followers in the Model T mood.

For more information, follow the museum on Facebook page and visit owlshead.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: