Lia Herrick of Palmyra is the recipient of a 2020 Regional $5,000 Scholarship, awarded by The Burger King McLamore Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Burger King brand, according to a news release from Katelyn Harroun, marketing coordinator, Carrols Corporation.

Herrick is a graduating senior with plans to attend University of Wales in the United Kingdom and study to become a veterinary technician, however because of COVID-19, she will spend her freshman year at the University of Maine, then transfer to Wales to finish her degree.

Herrick works at the Burger King in Palmyra, where she actively maintained her grades and found time for extracurricular activities while attending Nokomis High School. Serving most recently as a team member, she will continue to work part-time at the restaurant over the summer.

A surprise event to award Herrick with the scholarship and celebrate her achievement was held last month at the restaurant. Her family, coworkers and restaurant managers and district manager were on hand to present her with a mock check and wish her the best of luck while continuing her education as a college undergraduate.

Herrick joins more than 3,000 other recipients throughout North America that were awarded a collective $3.5 million in scholarships made possible from in-restaurant fundraising initiatives.

