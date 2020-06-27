Along with this week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act (S. 327), to provide for a lifetime National Recreational Pass for any veteran with a service-connected disability.

HOUSE VOTES

POLICE REFORMS: The House has passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (H.R. 7120), sponsored by Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif. to adopt a variety of changes to federal oversight of state and local law enforcement agencies. Changes would include limiting qualified immunity from civil lawsuits for police officers, requiring the use of body cameras, and creating a National Police Misconduct Registry. The vote, on June 25, was 236 yeas to 181 nays.

YEAS: Chellie Pingree, D-1st District; Jared Golden D-2nd District

SENATE VOTES

APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Cory T. Wilson to serve as a judge on the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wilson had been a judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals since February 2019; before that, he was a Mississippi state legislator, aide in the George W. Bush administration, and lawyer in Mississippi. An opponent, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., cited Wilson’s “troubling record on a number of critically important issues,” including voting rights and his opposition to the 2010 health care reform law. The vote, on June 24, was 52 yeas to 48 nays.

NAYS: Susan Collins, R-Maine; Angus King, I-Maine

POLICE REFORMS: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on the Justice Act (S. 3985), sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., to adopt various measures aimed at improving policing practices, including limiting the use of chokeholds, no-knock warrants, and increasing the use of body-worn cameras. Scott said the bill “would have led to the systemic change in the relationship between communities of color and the law enforcement community.” An opponent, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called it “the legislative equivalent of a fig leaf, something that provides a little cover but no real change.” The vote to end debate, on June 24, was 55 yeas to 45 nays, with a three-fifths majority needed to end debate.

YEAS: Collins, King

