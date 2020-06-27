MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College junior Katherine King of Sidney, a biology major, has been accepted into Sigma Alpha Pi, a national society of leadership and success, for the 2019-20 academic year, according to a news release from the college.

Membership in Sigma Alpha Pi is by invitation based on criteria determined by local chapter leaders. Students are selected by their college based on their academic standing and/or leadership potential. Candidacy is a nationally recognized achievement of honorable distinction providing students with an opportunity to build their leadership skills, network with other successful students, and stand out as valued candidates to graduate schools and employers.

Sigma Alpha Pi was founded with the sole purpose of creating lasting positive change by encouraging community action, volunteerism and strong leadership. It is the largest collegiate leadership honor society in the U.S. with 705 chapters and more than 1.2 million members nationwide. The Saint Anselm College Society Chapter was established in 2016.

