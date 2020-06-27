SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Lindsey Greenleaf of Gardiner graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Western New England University in May.

Greenleaf was among more than 950 students who received degrees from 25 states and six countries.

filed under:
college news, gardiner maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles