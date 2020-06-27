SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Lindsey Greenleaf of Gardiner graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Western New England University in May.
Greenleaf was among more than 950 students who received degrees from 25 states and six countries.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce to hold golf tournament Sept. 14
-
Community
Katherine King inducted into Sigma Alpha Pi
-
Community
Winslow food bank seeks donations for walk-in cooler
-
Community
UMaine Extension nutrition education program offered online
-
Community
Lindsey Greenleaf receives degree from Western New England University