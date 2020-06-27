STARKS – Ian D. Holmwood, 37, died unexpectedly on June 21, 2020. He was born Nov. 10, 1982 in Orlando, Fla.Ian graduated from Waterville Senior High School in 2002. Following High School Ian worked at Bath Iron Works as a welder. After Bath Iron Works Ian moved on to open his own Kirby Vacuum franchise in Bangor, Maine with his Wife, Melissa Holmwood. He later worked for many years as store manager of Radio Shack in both the Waterville & Skowhegan, Maine locations. Ian won many sales awards for his excellence in salesmanship at both Kirby & Radio Shack. Ian recently started his own business as an independent contractor, Holmwood builders, using the skills he had learned at previous employers.Ian had a tremendous love for all animals, big and small. He also loved the outside, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, canoeing and most important to him, spending time with his family.In addition to his parents Roberta and John, he is survived by his brother Nathan Blair; his daughter Hannah Holmwood, and Melissa Holmwood; Hannah’s mother and love of Ian’s life; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.A service of remembrance will be held at Giberson Funeral Home at 40 Maple St., Madison Maine. Services begin at 11 a.m. on July 3, 2020. Reception following at Melissa Holmwood’s residence in Skowhegan. All are welcome. A celebration of Life will be held on July 4th at 4 p.m. July 4th was Ian’s favorite holiday. He and his brother, Nate put on a fireworks show that rivaled all others throughout the years.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to your local Humane Society

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous