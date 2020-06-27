SKOWHEGAN – Linda C. (Soucy) Dumas, 71, passed away peacefully June 24, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born May 24, 1949 in Van Buren, the daughter of Charles and Juliette (Jacques) Soucy.She was employed for 26 years by the Bank of America in Hartford, Connecticut. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the Retirement Management Department, then moved to Skowhegan. She traveled and did a lot of adventure camping with her husband, John.She leaves behind her devoted husband of 10 years, John Dumas of Skowhegan; her children from a previous marriage and their spouses, two sons Rick and wife Laurie of Windsor, Conn., Michael and wife Erin of Colchester Conn., daughter Lynn Schuck and husband Craig of Colchester, Conn.; granddaughter Audrey Schuck; brother Rodney and long-time partner Greta of Van Buren, sister Geraldine and husband Emery of St Leonard, NB; John’s three children, Sarah, Ryan and wife Emily, Keith and wife Nikki; and six grandchildren, Ethan, Seth, Allie, Grant, Ava, and Annaka. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Juliette (Jacques) Soucy; two brothers, John and Charles Jr.John and Linda thank the many health care people who have taken care of Linda these past four years.A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends and family wishing may make donations inLinda’s memory to:Norris Cotton Cancer Center D-H/Geisel Office of Development Attn: Gift Recording One Medical Center DriveHB 7070Lebanon, NH 03756-0001 or:MaineGeneral Health Office of PhilanthropyPO Box 828Waterville ME 04901 or:a charity of donor’s choice

