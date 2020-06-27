WINTHROP – Victor Anthony Caprara, 82, passed away peacefully, at his home, in the presence of his loving family, on June 24, 2020. Vic was born in New York, N.Y. on Sept. 13, 1937, the son of William and Teresa (Abbate) Caprara. Vic resided in Riverdale, N.Y. where he worked in his family business from an early age. He graduated from Dewitt Clinton High School, Riverdale, N.Y. in 1955; then went on to enlist in the United States Army, followed by several years in the reserves. On Nov. 26,1964 Vic married Carol Ann Nole of Utica, N.Y. They were blessed with four children. A devoted husband, father, and Papa; Vic provided an abundant life for his family. In 1972, Vic and Carol relocated to Winthrop, Maine. Together he and Carol celebrated 55 years of love and marriage. Theirs was a true partnership in faith, family, and in business. For more than four decades, Vic and Carol worked alongside one another to support their family, and their community. With their sons, Christopher and Carl, they built a well-respected retail business, C.Caprara Food Service Equipment in East Winthrop. Over the years Vic participated in charitable organizations, namely Ducks Unlimited; Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine; and Knights of Columbus. Vic shared his talents as an auctioneer to raise funds for various causes. His generosity toward others was well known, and respected. He always responded to others’ needs with welcoming kindness. Vic had an unmatched ability to bring peace to others in a time of need with a message in each story he shared.An avid steward of wildlife conservation, Vic taught his children to be responsible hunters and land owners. Some of his most enjoyed occasions were moose hunting with family throughout the years; and taking long walks through the woods on the family property. Above all else, Vic’s greatest joy was seeing his wife Carol, their children, and grandchildren lead happy, fulfilled lives.Vic was predeceased by his son, Christopher William Caprara; his brother, Francis Xavier Caprara; and his parents.Vic is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Carl Caprara and his wife Jodi, Victoria (Caprara) Scott and her husband William, Nicole Caprara, and daughter-in-law, Linda Caprara; grandchildren, Cayla Caprara, Ben, Jack and Hanna Caprara, Vincent, Vita and Rocco Scott; close relatives, and special friends.A private mass of Christian burial will be held for family at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winthrop. A Celebration of Victor’s Life will be planned for a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop.Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.familyfirstfh.comGifts of remembrance can be made to:St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105-1942

