University of Maine Cooperative Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program is offering its 10 Steps to a Healthier You series online, according to a news release from the UMaine extension in Orono.
The online series, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/efnep/online, is a self-paced program focused on healthy eating, meal planning, staying within a budget at the grocery store, and food safety. Lessons include interactive videos, worksheets and individual access to the educators. On completion of the series, a certificate and recipe book are provided.
The program is free to income-eligible adults with children.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate Yerxa at 207-581-3109 or [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce to hold golf tournament Sept. 14
-
Community
Katherine King inducted into Sigma Alpha Pi
-
Community
Winslow food bank seeks donations for walk-in cooler
-
Community
UMaine Extension nutrition education program offered online
-
Community
Lindsey Greenleaf receives degree from Western New England University