University of Maine Cooperative Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program is offering its 10 Steps to a Healthier You series online, according to a news release from the UMaine extension in Orono.

The online series, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/efnep/online, is a self-paced program focused on healthy eating, meal planning, staying within a budget at the grocery store, and food safety. Lessons include interactive videos, worksheets and individual access to the educators. On completion of the series, a certificate and recipe book are provided.

The program is free to income-eligible adults with children.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate Yerxa at 207-581-3109 or [email protected].

