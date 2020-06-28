I guess the old saying is true; a national crisis brings out the best in some people and the worst in others. This morning at my local Hannaford store, I saw examples of both.
Most of the people in the store were wearing some type of facial covering, but there were still some, both young and old, who were not. I just don’t understand why some people refuse to wear a face covering for the short time they are in a store. There may be some people who have a medical reason that prohibits the wearing of a mask. But there are plenty of people out there who simply refuse to wear one.
I’ve heard people say being required to wear a mask violates their freedom. Others say the COVID-19 pandemic is simply overblown, and not as big a deal as the media likes to portray. It’s funny, but I would never have thought the deaths of over 100,000 people in the U.S. alone might be considered “overblown.”
The wearing of a facial covering inside a shop or store should be required. In many stores you will see a sign on the door, “No shirt, No shoes, No service.” Why not add “No facial coverings” to that list? I assume the requirement for shoes and a shirt is for public health reasons. If a worldwide pandemic isn’t a valid public health reason requiring a face covering, then I don’t know what is.
Simply put, it’s not going to kill you to wear a face covering in a store, but it might kill someone else if you don’t.
Mike Barron
Augusta
