Unless Sen. Susan Collins immediately, publicly and strongly denounces and repudiates President Trump’s most recent egregiously corrupt act of firing the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, she is grossly failing to uphold her oath of office to protect and preserve the U.S. Constitution (“Top federal prosecutor in NYC steps down after feud with administration,” June 20.)
Once again, the mad, demented and psychopathic person occupying the White House is acting like a dictator, a gangster, a mafia boss, serving only his personal interests and those of his corrupt allies.
If Sen. Collins sees fit to remain silent, or engage in one of her mealy-mouthed, “Oh my, I am concerned” responses, she is unfit to be in the Senate and she should immediately resign. Let someone who has more courage and fortitude, someone more like Margaret Chase Smith, do the job Sen. Collins is failing to do.
Bruce and Kathy Letsch
West Gardiner
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters to the Editor
Thank you to all our protectors
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins should step up, or step down
-
Columnists
Jim Fossel: Incumbents favored in COVID campaigns
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Hats off to a good man who specialized in bad news
-
Letters to the Editor
Work to end systemic racial inequality
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.