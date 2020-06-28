Unless Sen. Susan Collins immediately, publicly and strongly denounces and repudiates President Trump’s most recent egregiously corrupt act of firing the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, she is grossly failing to uphold her oath of office to protect and preserve the U.S. Constitution (“Top federal prosecutor in NYC steps down after feud with administration,” June 20.)
Once again, the mad, demented and psychopathic person occupying the White House is acting like a dictator, a gangster, a mafia boss, serving only his personal interests and those of his corrupt allies.
If Sen. Collins sees fit to remain silent, or engage in one of her mealy-mouthed, “Oh my, I am concerned” responses, she is unfit to be in the Senate and she should immediately resign. Let someone who has more courage and fortitude, someone more like Margaret Chase Smith, do the job Sen. Collins is failing to do.
Bruce and Kathy Letsch
West Gardiner

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles