Soccer players around Maine normally hitting the field in July for 11 hours of continuous soccer will trade in their cleats this year for 11 days of giving in honor of Cassidy Charette. In light of COVID-19, the Fifth annual Kick for Cass involving more than 400 players at Thomas College in Waterville, has been recreated and renamed “Kick Back for Cass,” a virtual giving event to be held July 1 through 11, according to a news release from Monica Charette of ShineOnCass Foundation.

“The event was created to bring people together to remember Cassidy, and we are committed to keeping her light shining,” said Riley Field, event organizer with the foundation and also a Messalonskee High School alumna. Cassidy Charette, who wore the No. 11 jersey, was a standout midfielder for Messalonskee High School girls soccer and longtime community volunteer. She died Oct. 11, 2014, as a result of a hayride accident.

This year’s Kick Back for Cass invites teams and others to give back to their communities through volunteer work, contributions to local charities and sharing kindness during the 11-day virtual event. Participants will share how they and their teammates ShineOnCass in a “Pass for Cass” video challenge that will be shown on July 11, this year’s original date for the 11-hour game.

Field said her Kick Back for Cass project is making art for Pride Month and Black Lives Matter. Others are helping at homeless and animal shelters, stocking food pantries, giving to local charities and donating blood in honor of Cassidy.

“We will miss the excitement of being with high school soccer players from around the state and our annual reunion of many friends,” Fields said. “But giving back during this time is what Cass would do. Not even the Coronavirus will stop us from Shining On.”

To participate in Kick Back For Cass and submit a team or individual video, visit shineoncass.org or the ShineOnCass Facebook page. The demo “Pass for Cass” video on the ShineOnCass website and Facebook features how participants locally, and internationally, are already Shining On.

People also can donate $11 in memory of Cass to the foundation to support the charitable nonprofit organization established to educate, inspire and empower youth to shine their own light through kindness.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-314-6996.

