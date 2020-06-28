Maine House District 88 needs Chris Hamilton as our next representative. As a small business owner, I know what a struggle it is to keep the lights on during these hard times. I have known Chris Hamilton for 10 years and I have come to appreciate his common sense approach to life. A farmer and small business owner from Whitefield, Chris Hamilton will fight for the interests of all small business owners in our district.

At the same time, his experience working with nonprofits like Maine Coast Heritage Trust where he served as director of communications and public policy and the LifeFlight Foundation where he worked as a development director demonstrate his ability to work successfully with all kinds of people This work also reflects a passion for the people and the land here in House District 88 and the rest of the state.

He has shown that he has the tools we need in a representative to navigate the political ins and outs of state house procedures in Augusta. Please cast your ballot for Chris Hamilton as your nominee for the Democratic Party on July 14.

Chris Pennock

Whitefield

