The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 37 cases of the novel coronavirus, and no deaths, on a weekend that saw another nursing home outbreak and concerns about large crowds outside Portland bars.

The latest figures bring Maine’s case totals of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, to 3,191 over the course of the pandemic. Of those cases, 2,838 have been confirmed by testing and 353 are considered probable cases.

104 people have died.

Subtracting numbers of people who have recovered – 2,577 – and died, there were 510 active cases on Sunday.

The Maine CDC confirmed on Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak had spread at Sedgewood Commons, a nursing home in Falmouth that serves residents with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The outbreak began in early June, the CDC said, and has since reached a total of 23 residents and 13 employees, News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) reported.

An economic recovery committee advising Gov. Janet Mills this week discussed early recommendations that the state of Maine reopen schools and invest in broadband internet support. Mainers need to have child care options before they can go back to work, the committee said, and those who are working from home need better access to the internet.

The city of Portland on Saturday announced it would send officers to Wharf Street, a popular nightlife area in the Old Port, to enforce mask wearing and social-distancing regulations.

Social media lately have been inundated with pictures of swelling, shoulder-to-shoulder crowds on Wharf Street, with few masks in sight. Wharf runs between Fore Street and Commercial Street and is home to numerous restaurants and bars.

The pandemic also has put pressure on socializing of the romantic variety, forcing couples to move in together, stay apart or even break up. Couples around the state told the Maine Sunday Telegram this week that the experience had taught them patience – and the ins and outs of dating over the video-chat platform Zoom.

Grocery stores in Maine and beyond are rebuilding their supply chains after COVID-19 disrupted the flow of meat to their shelves. Outbreaks at meatpacking plants around the country – including in Portland, Maine – contributed to a rise in meat prices, a Press Herald analysis found.

County by county, there were 476 cases in Androscoggin, 23 in Aroostook, 1,682 in Cumberland, 39 in Franklin, 16 in Hancock, 143 in Kennebec, 24 in Knox, 23 in Lincoln, 35 in Oxford, 105 in Penobscot, three in Piscataquis, 34 in Sagadahoc, 27 in Somerset, 55 in Waldo, two in Washington, and 499 in York.

By age, 7.3 percent of patients were under 20, whereas 15.1 percent were in their 20s, 15.3 percent were in their 30s, 15.6 percent were in their 40s, 16.9 percent were in their 50s, 12 percent were in their 60s, 8.6 percent were in their 70s and 9.2 percent were 80 or older.

Women still make up the slight majority of cases, at 51.6 percent.

Maine’s hospitals had 24 patients with COVID-19 – the same as on Saturday – of whom seven were in intensive care and five were on ventilators. There were 138 intensive care beds available of a statewide total 402, and 251 ventilators available of 319. There were also 441 alternative ventilators approved by the Food and Drug Administration to breathe for patients with aggressive cases.

Around the world on Sunday, there were 10.1 million cases of COVID-19 and 502,000 deaths. The United States had 2.6 million cases and 128,000 deaths, the most of any country.

