GARDINER – Christopher K. Haskell, 65, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a 22-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on June 20, 1955, in Blue Hill to his parents Victor S. and Barabra M. (Weed) Haskell. Chris grew up on the island of Stonington where he learned that to accomplish anything he needed to work hard and be committed to the goal. Whether it be on the ballfield or working at his father’s grocery store, Moby Vic’s, Chris was intent on doing the job well and taking pride in his work. Upon graduation from Deer Isle-Stonington High School in 1974, Chris attended Eastern Maine Vocational Technical Institute earning an associate degree in Business. For many years he worked on the night crews of Maine Pride, Shaw’s Supermarkets, and Hannaford Brothers. Chris found immense joy in music and became an accomplished musician. He played drums in local bands on the island and throughout New England. It was one of those gigs that afforded him the opportunity to meet the love of his life, Jane. On June 5, 1982, Chris and Jane married. They lived throughout the coast and in Central Maine before settling in Gardiner to raise their family. Together they had two sons, Dustin and Sean. Chris was a competitive person by nature. He enjoyed playing sports of all kinds, especially baseball, basketball, and golf. He was a varsity athlete in all three sports and continued to participate in basketball and golf into his adult life. One of Chris’s passions was coaching his sons, as well as countless youth in the Gardiner area. He had a natural ability to teach important life lessons through these sports and truly cared about every child that played on his teams. Chris also had a passion for civil service. He was the Exalted Ruler of the Gardiner Elks Lodge #1293 where he worked to raise money for charities such as Maine Children’s Cancer and various veteran’s programs around the state of Maine. He ran children’s programs for the lodge and was the resident DJ under the moniker, Midnight Special. Chris was an incredible storyteller and oftentimes it was difficult to tell if he was pulling your leg or not. What is for certain is that he left an indelible mark on the world he leaves behind. His stories will continue to be told by all that were fortunate enough to hear them.Chris was predeceased by his parents Victor and Barbara. He is survived by his wife, Jane; their two sons, Dustin and his wife Ayssa of West Gardiner, and Sean and his partner Keisha of Gardiner; as well as grandchildren Iris, Flora, and Arlo; his brother Dean and wife Cris of Hilton Head, S.C. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Chris’s name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society

