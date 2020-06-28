MONMOUTH – Jeremy A. Kenney, 45, of Monmouth passed away on Tuesday June 23, 2020 in Litchfield as a result of an automobile accident. Jeremy was born Oct. 17, 1974, in Gardiner. He was the son of Gerald A. and Vickie J. (Lilly) Kenney of Richmond. Jeremy went to Litchfield schools and attended Oak Hill High School.He helped his father for several years at Kenney’s Used Auto Parts and did many numerous odd jobs doing landscaping and repairing cars. He had many friends and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.In honoring with Jeremy’s wishes there will be no services. Memories may be shared and an online guestbook signed by visiting http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner.

