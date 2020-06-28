RANDOLPH – Michael Shawn Ahearn, 51, of Randolph, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.Michael was born Nov. 2, 1968 in Gardiner. He was the son of the late William P. Ahearn Sr. and Dorothy M. (Neptune) Ahearn. He was survived by his children, Michael S. Ahearn II, Toni L. Ahearn, Ryan M. Ahearn and Kayleigh Mae Ahearn. He had three grandchildren, Lana, Dani and Nicholas. He also had 11 brothers and sisters, Shannon, Carol, Kathleen, Joyce, Sheila, Deidra, Stephen, Timothy, William, Doreen and Daniel (deceased). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael was a very special person who enjoyed helping others, and spending time with friends and family. He was a huge music lover and loved making people laugh. He will be missed by all who truly knew him.Michael graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1987. He was employed by Reed and Reed Construction in Gardiner. If you knew Mike, you know he loved songs by many artists, but Jim Croce had a special place in his heart- like “Time in a Bottle.” Friends and close friends will be notified of services. Memories may be shared and an online guestbook signed at familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been made through Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner.

