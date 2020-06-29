MACON, Ga. — Gabrielle Benedetto of Pittsfield has been named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at Mercer University.
Inclusion on this list requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the university.
Benedetto is a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
