MACON, Ga. — Gabrielle Benedetto of Pittsfield has been named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at Mercer University.

Inclusion on this list requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the university.

Benedetto is a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

