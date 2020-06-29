Kennebec Valley Community College is offering Certified Nursing Assistant Training at no cost to 12 Maine residents. This training is in response to Gov. Janet Mills’ Executive Order 25 FY 19/20, An Order Regarding the Maine Quality Centers Program, written as a response to COVID-19. This order was written to expedite training for critical jobs while loosening some of requirements associated with Maine Quality Centers funding, according to a news release from the college with campuses in Fairfield and HInckley.

KVCC is partnering with Mid-Maine Regional Adult Community Education in Waterville and Northern Light Health, Inland Hospital for hybrid training experience. Online didactic training began on Monday, June 8, and will end in late July at which time lab and clinical assignments will begin and run through Aug. 28.

At the end of training, successful students will have the opportunity to interview for employment with Northern Light Health.

MQC has funded a wide range of training programs under the current Executive Order to support high demand jobs during COVID-19. For more training opportunities at community colleges throughout Maine visit mccs.me.edu/wp-content/uploads/short_term_training_calendar.pdf. For more offerings at KVCC, visit kvcc.me.edu/workforce.

KVCC serves about 2,500 students, with satellite locations at the Buker Community Center in Augusta and now at Mid-Coast School of Technology in Rockland.

