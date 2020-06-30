A June 25 article discussed the possible removal of a Bangor waterfront memorial to the Portuguese explorer Estevan Gomez, who reached the confluence of the Penobscot and Kenduskeag rivers in 1525 (“Bangor could relocate monument to Portuguese explorer“). That’s almost 100 years prior to the Pilgrims landing at Plymouth. When I first saw that monument years ago, I was very impressed with his remarkable feat. Now we know more details not covered in history class.
Instead of removing the monument and covering up history — the easy way out — why not add a plaque explaining that while here he abducted a number of Native people with intent to sell them into bondage. Add that, along with other early European explorers, he infected local populations with devastating European diseases. Make the effort to turn it Into a teaching opportunity.
James T. Nelson
Winslow
