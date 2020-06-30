Harvey Reid will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12, (rain date July 15), at the Garden at Hamilton House, 40 Vaughan’s Lane, South Berwick.

Attendees will have their own socially distanced circle marked off with which to place a blanket, chairs and picnic basket for a late afternoon outdoor performance from guitarist Harvey Reid.

Reid is nationally recognized as a master of the acoustic guitar, autoharp and six-string banjo. You can expect to hear a blend of bluegrass, old-time, Celtic, ragtime. folk and slide guitar blues as you sit in the gardens of Hamilton House, overlooking the Salmon Falls River.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $5 for children 6 and older.

For tickets, or more information, visit historicnewengland.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: