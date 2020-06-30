State Treasurer Henry E.M. Beck said Tuesday that his office returned a record amount of unclaimed property to Mainers during the fiscal year that ended Tuesday.
Beck said the office paid out $17 million to over 30,500 claimants. The number of individual property owners paid beat the previous record set in fiscal year 2018 by over 1,000 claims.
Unclaimed property consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of inactivity. It includes items such as bank accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, unpaid wages, stocks and dividends, refunds and safe deposit box contents.
“During this difficult time in our state, it’s great to know we have been able to continue to return money to Mainers who rely on these payments to live each day,” Beck said in a prepared statement. “Our office has remained fully functional throughout the pandemic and will continue to seek out and return property to rightful owners.”
Currently, the state treasurer holds $261 million worth of unclaimed property. To file a claim, go to maineunclaimedproperty.gov and follow the instructions or call 624-7470 for assistance.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Waterville man arrested after allegedly fleeing crash scene
-
Nation & World
U.S. ‘going in wrong direction’ in coronavirus outbreak, Fauci tells senators
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Reports: Minor league baseball season to be canceled
-
Business
Maine has record year for returning unclaimed property
-
Nation & World
Most Americans are banned as EU reopens its borders to 14 nations
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.