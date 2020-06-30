JACKMAN – Mamie Levesque (Bartley), 98, of Jackman, went to be with our Lord Jesus on June 9, 2020, at Redington Fairview General Hospital with her three children by her side. She was born to Marie Louise Rodrigue Bartley and George Bartley on May 5, 1922, in Dennistown Maine. She was one of 12 children that grew up on the family farm in Dennistown. At the age of 16 she moved to New York City where she worked for General Electric making ammunition to support World War II. The wages she earned were sent home to her parents to help them rebuild their farm that burnt to the ground.At the age of 20 she moved back to Dennistown where she met the love of her life Joseph Levesque. They were married on June 28, 1944. Together they ran the Tourist Inn for six years. It was during that time she took in many children into her home, and raise them as her own. In 1950 Mamie, Joe and his father Paul Levesque built Bishop’s Store that they successfully ran for 30 years.She also volunteered for the Salvation Army and ran a thrift store for Saint Anthony’s Church where she was also a communication.Mimi is survived by her three children, her son Raymond Levesque and his wife Lorraine, her son Glenn Levesque and his wife Denise and daughter Marie Beaulie and her husband Paul. She was a grandmother to 10 children, Corey, Tim, Crystal, Nicholas, Kimberly, Ethan, Lucas, Maria, Matthew and Nicolette. Great grandmother to seven children, Allie Mae, Benjamin, Zachary, Max, Bennett, Rory and London.She is also survived by her siblings, Rena Maheau, Teresa Rioux, Frank Bartley and Judy Jalbert. She was predeceased by George Bartley, learn Lauriana Pomerleau, Paul Bartley, Alfred Bartley, Louise Bartley, Wilfred Bartley and Jeanine Hebert.A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 10 with visiting from 1 to 3 p.m., funeral mass at 3 p.m., at Saint Faustina Catholic Church Main Street Jackman burial will follow in Saint Anthony Cemetery in Jackman. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Mamie Levesque’s family asked that in lieu of flowers you spend time with your children have good conversations with those who you love most and make a toast to enduring friendship lifelong and beyond. If you would like to make a donation, we ask that the following organizations be considered Saint Anthonys church or Paramedic Healthcare both of Jackman please send donations to town of Jackman 369 Main St., Jackman, Maine 04945.

