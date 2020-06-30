WINDSOR – Ronald E. “Pa” Dennison Sr., 78, of Chuddy Lane, Windsor, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport. Pa was born in Machias on September 20, 1941 the eldest son of Ralph and Annette (Colbeth) Dennison.Pa attended Washington Academy in East Machias. This is where he met his high school sweetheart, Donna “Mammie”. They were married on April 15, 1961, in Cutler. Together they raised four children. Pa was a hard worker and had many trades. He worked for Coca Cola, cut wood, lobster fished, construction, and most recently was an owner/operator in the trucking industry. Family was most important to Pa. While raising his four children, he attended all of their sporting events, competitions, banquets, and even blueberry raked with them every summer. He coached Little League baseball and he and Mammie together started a youth group which they continued for many years. Pa then moved his family to Augusta and here his children married and settled down. Soon grandchildren were born, and if possible, Pa’s love for his family grew even deeper. Not only was he their grandfather, he was their friend. On one occasion, as Pa was leaving for one of his over the road trucking trips, one of his grandsons sat on his steps, with his head in his hands, crying there goes my best buddy. If you asked any of his grandchildren who Pa’s favorite was, they would all say themself. All children loved Pa. He was never without a pocket full of candy to give to any child he met. Pa’s fun loving, over the top personality went along with his favorite saying, “I am like the World’s Fair, I get bigger and better every year!’Pa was predeceased by his wife, Donna “Mammie”, a granddaughter, Sentree Joslyn, a great-granddaughter, Ava Marable, and a brother, Cedric Dennison.Pa is survived by his two brothers, Stanley Dennison and Eddie Dennison of East Machias; his four children; Wendell Dennison and his wife Donna of Machias, Stephanie Joslyn and her husband Warren of Windsor, Ronald Dennison Jr. and his significant other Glenda of Windsor, and Julie Tribou and her husband Robert of Fayette; his 14 grandchildren,Veronica, Kryssi, Levi, Olivia, Shelly, Jeremy, Chuddy, Mandi, Susie, Ron-Tom, Randy, Dustin, Jason and Allison. He is also survived by 40 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery, Windsor.Pa was always known as a whistler, you could hear him coming down the road whistling a happy tune. We are sure Mammie heard that whistle as he walked towards the Gates of Heaven. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous