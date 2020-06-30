CLINTON – Mrs. Estella Mae (Leavitt) Whitten, 76, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She is the loving wife of Jon H. Whitten, Sr. with whom she shared 54 years of marriage.Estella was born June 20, 1944, in New Haven, Conn., to Muriel (Pound) Leavitt. She moved to Passadumkeag where she was lovingly raised by Clifton and Margaret Leavitt, and attended the one room elementary school. She was a graduate of Lee Academy, class of 1962. Estella went on to further her education at Farmington State Teachers College where she received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, class of 1966.Estella loved children, and had a passion for teaching. She was a Kindergarten teacher in Waterville, and then started the Bo-Peep Nursery School out of her house with her sister-in-law, Prudence Nielsen in 1972. Prior to retiring in 2002, Estella witnessed the 2nd and 3rd generation of students who attended her classes, which brought her much joy.Estella treasured the time she spent with her family and friends, especially at their camp on Lake Wesserunsett in East Madison. She could often be found tending to her beautiful flower gardens, enjoying the wonderful sunsets, and taking in a play at Lakewood Theater as a 45-year season ticket holder. She was also a devoted member of the Brown Memorial United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, served on numerous committees, chaired the Candy Cane Fair, and was a valued member of the United Methodist Women. In addition, she tirelessly helped organize and cook for the annual mystery dinner theater, monthly turkey pie suppers, and will always be remembered for her famous homemade rolls. She enjoyed organizing the Tuesday’s Crafters and for over 50 years she was a contributing member of the Evening Extension, Sebasticook Riding Club and worked alongside her loving husband, Jon at the Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair. For the last several years, Estella served as Co-chair of the Arts and Crafts building at the Fair. Estella was also a very beautiful seamstress, quilter and painter and an amazing cook. Everything she prepared was delicious because it was made with love.In addition to her devoted husband Jon, Sr.; Estella is survived by three children Jennifer W. Morrell and her husband Kenneth, Sr. of Standish, Julia E. Frost and her husband Dan of Windham, and Jon H. Whitten, Jr., and his wife Chelsea Swandal of Hermon; her 11 treasured grandchildren Kenneth II, Ryan, Amanda, Katelyn and, Nicole Morrell, Jacob and Rachel Frost, Atticus, Alden, Jack, and Gretta Whitten; and her three cherished great grandchildren Kolby and Kacee Morrell, and Brantley Clark; and Prudence and Christian Nielsen; and nieces Kristin Mollison and Sherry Decker.Estella’s Memorial Service will be held inside at the Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC indoor attendance will be limited, masks and social distancing will be required. There will be rooms off the sanctuary to accommodate attendees. Audio of the service will be provided for outdoor attendees and a live audio/video stream will be available online for those unable to attend. (Link for live stream: https://www.facebook.com/ClintonBMUMC/) Immediately following the service, there will be a private family interment at Riverview Cemetery.Memories may be shared and an online register book signed by visiting http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are in the care of the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St. FairfieldThe family requests that in lieu of flowers, you consider donating to the:Brown Memorial UnitedMethodist ChurchPO Box 58Clinton, ME 04927

