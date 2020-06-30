TOGUS – Joseph Lionel (Nel) Duguay T/Sgt USAF (Ret.), 87, passed away May 25, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Togus, Maine. Nel was the son of Rosanna (Pepin) and Abraham Duguay. He was raised in Winslow. During his more than 20 years in the Air Force he was stationed in several overseas bases, often used as an interpreter for the base and local officials. During his military career he was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal and a Bronze Star.After his retirement he worked at Scott Paper Company in Winslow. He was active and a former commander (1987-1988) of VFW Post 8835, Winslow.He is survived by daughter, Samantha Thompson and husband Patrick; grandchildren, Brian and Leroy of Brewer; two sisters, Lorraine Esty of Waterville and Rita Sanborn of Winslow, and two brothers, Florian of Hermon and Reginald of Winslow; 17 nieces and nephews; and special friend, Debbie Waugh. He was predeceased by sisters, Constance Veilleux of Spring, Texas and Carmen Ouelette of Winslow, a brother Donald of Winslow.He was laid to rest at the Augusta, Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on June 23, 2020.He was a loved uncle and friend and will be greatly missed.Memorials in his namecan be made to:VFW Post 8835175 Veterans Dr.Winslow, ME 04901

