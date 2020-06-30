JACKMAN – Marie A. Boudreau, 89, passed away peacefully, June 22, 2020, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loved ones in Hudson. She was born June 2, 1931, in Jackman, the daughter of Alfred P. and Eva (LaBonte) Veilleux-Toberman.Marie attended school in Jackman and later chose to aid her mother in a Boarding Home. Soon after, she married Leo P. Boudreau and celebrated 68 years of marriage. She was a wonderful homemaker, hard worker and excellent cook. All that knew her, would agree that one motto to describe her could be: “Cleanliness is next to Godliness.” We all inherited the “gift of gab” from our Mom and Dad, which has enriched our lives in too many ways to count. Our family wishes to thank Hospice for all their loving care and support through this difficult time.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Leo Boudreau; sisters, Helena Lumber and Ida Gouldrup; brothers, Alfred and Leo Veilleux; granddaughter, Carrie Lynn Boudreau. She is survived by her sons, Glenn and his wife Linda of Raymond, Jim and his partner Joni of Long Pond, Kerry and his wife Betty of Fairfax, Va., daughter, Doreen Andrews and her husband Philip of Hudson; grandchildren, Adrien, Christine, Timmy, Dean, Ian, Allison, Ryan and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Alice, Connor, Brina, Philip, Cody, Henry, Amelia, and Baylor; sister-in-law Rollande Veilleux of Jackman; and many nieces, nephews and countless friends that became a huge part of our family.A graveside service will be held in Jackman, at a date and time to be announced. Condolences to the family may be expressed at brookingssmith.com.For those who wish to remember Marie in a special way, making a contribution in her name to the charity of your choice wouldmake her smile

