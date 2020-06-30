AUGUSTA – Martin George Olson, (Dec. 2, 1926 to June 26, 2020) passed away at 93, on Friday evening at Mt. Saint Joseph’s Rehab Center in Waterville, Maine due to natural causes.Martin was born to Norwegian immigrant parents, Martin and Julie Olson. He leaves his loving wife and best friend Iris Olson, and her children Martha Witham, Timothy Witham and Michael Witham. His first wife and mother to Martin’s five children Betty Schamp Olson passed away in 1987. He is survived by Elizabeth A Nice, Sheryl J Olson, Gregory S Olson, Krista L Shultz and a predeceased daughter Judith M. Rossiter, as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren.When someone had a problem he was there with the answers. He was known at our church for his knowledge of scripture, and many pastors enjoyed their discussions with him. He was famous for his turkey dinners and know to all as “Pops”. Martin is survived by his youngest sister, Joyce Reznikoff of Connecticut. His younger brother, Jerry Olson, who he was very fond of was also from Connecticut and predeceased him as did his sister, Sylvia Michaels from Florida.Our dad lived everyday to the fullest. He never tired, touching many lives with his storytelling, pranks, and willingness to always lend a helping hand, giving his time as a hospice volunteer at the VA hospital in Augusta, Maine. He was known as a philosopher, a published author, an artist, an international businessman, and entrepreneur. He was a third degree Mason, enjoyed cooking, sculpting in wood and stone; he was a philosopher and a student of history being an avid reader. He was a true Viking at heart as he explored the globe for professional endeavors as well as for the pleasure of discovering new places. He loved cartoons, stashing candy away in secret spots, and made the best movie popcorn. To those of us who knew him are left behind he will be remembered as the wisest and strongest Patriarch and friend any of us could have asked for. They just don’t make-’em like Pops anymore. He left a huge hole in our hearts but know we sent him on to his final home with honor and love. The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Joseph’s for their loving care during his stay. There will be a graveside service at St. Mary Cemetery, Manchester, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, followed by a gathering at Martin and Iris’ home for family and friends.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website atwww.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

