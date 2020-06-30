VIENNA – Mirjam Arlene Neal Wood, lifelong resident of Vienna, Maine, passed away peacefully in her home on June 26, 2020, with family by her side. She was born July 18, 1928 to John and Lempi (Aho) Kohtala and grew up on the family farm on Vienna Mountain.She married Frank Stanley Neal on July 26, 1947 in Mount Vernon. They lived in Vienna Village where they raised their three children. She was employed for a few years at Maine Dowel in Farmington, and over the years she would do seasonal work, raking blueberries, spreading hay, or picking apples. Mostly, she devoted her time to being a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.She was an active lifelong member of the Mill Stream Grange and attended the North Vienna United Methodist Church. After Frank passed away in 1979, she moved several yards down the road to her current home where she loved her view of the village and the mountain. She was happy to spend her entire life in Vienna.She married Rodney Wood on Nov. 10, 1984 in Vienna. Together they enjoyed many trips around the country in their little pickup camper. He passed away in 2000.She was a skilled knitter, creating many baby outfits, sweaters, mittens and afghans over the years. Every grandchild will remember the Christmas mittens made with interesting colors. And her tatting was exquisite, the doilies, curtains, and bureau scarfs incredibly lacy and intricate. She loved to display items in the Mill Stream Grange exhibit at the Farmington Fair. Lately though, her favorite hobby was going to the casino with Bobby! She is survived by her son Allan C. Neal and his wife Janet of Gray, daughter Sandra L. Herrin and her husband Edward of Wilton, son John D. Neal and his wife Deborah of Livermore; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother, father and sister Esther Hall all of Vienna, sister, (Viola) Aino Knight of Ogden, Utah, brother Edwin Kohtala, first husband Frank Neal and her second husband Rodney Wood all of Vienna. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday July 1 from 2 – 4 and from 6 – 8 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center at 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington. A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday July 2 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vienna Village Cemetery with Pastor Laura Church officiating. Covid-19 guidelines to be observed at both events. The family and funeral home respectfully request that individuals bring their own chair to the graveside if needed.A kind word may be left in her book of memories at http://www.wilesrc.com Memorial donations may be made to the:North Vienna Methodist Church P.O. Box 146 Vienna, ME 04360

