FARMINGTON — A state prosecutor dismissed a case against a Carthage man accused of unlawful sexual contact with a child for insufficient evidence, according to a Franklin County court document.

Sheriff’s Lt. David St. Laurent arrested William M. Pulk, 62, on Oct. 2, 2019, following an investigation.

St. Laurent received a complaint Sept. 27 from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services indicating a possible sexual assault against a child under age 15. St. Laurent and an investigator from DHHS interviewed the child and Pulk and collected evidence. An interview was held at a Children’s Advocacy Center, which St. Laurent and a DHHS investigator observed, St. Laurent previously said.

The latter interview was intended to elicit detailed information about a possible event the child may have experienced or witnessed. The purposes are to obtain information that may be helpful in a criminal investigation, assess the safety of the child’s living arrangements, obtain information that will corroborate or refute allegations or suspicions of abuse and neglect, and assess the need for medical treatment and psychological care.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: