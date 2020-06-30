University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer new webinars in its Preserving the Harvest series, with quick-pack cucumber pickles from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Other topics for July include fermented cucumber pickles, canning and freezing green beans, and freezing Maine seafood, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension in Orono.
Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to attend the live session or get the link to the webinar recording.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].
