University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer new webinars in its Preserving the Harvest series, with quick-pack cucumber pickles from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.

Other topics for July include fermented cucumber pickles, canning and freezing green beans, and freezing Maine seafood, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension in Orono.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to attend the live session or get the link to the webinar recording.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: