The University of Maine System is forming partnerships with The Jackson Laboratory and ConvenientMD for comprehensive COVID-19 testing at its campuses this fall, with details of the reopening of in-person instruction to be announced Wednesday.

The testing program will be available at all seven University of Maine System campuses and the University of Maine School of Law, according to a news release, focusing on students who are potentially asymptomatic carriers of the virus. The strategy is to test and isolate people who are infected to slow transmission of the virus. The system formed a Scientific Advisory Board to help plan for the re-opening, and devised the testing partnerships.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Dannel Malloy, chancellor of the University of Maine System, said that the testing strategy is one of the key pieces that allows the system to re-open for its more than 30,000 students.

A critical way to contain the virus is to have widespread testing, tracing and isolation strategy in place. Quarantining people who are COVID-19 positive, especially early in the infection when they may not know they are sick, can stop the virus in its tracks.

“We have always fully recognized virus itself is in charge,” Malloy said. “All we can do is do the best that we can to make the right decisions based on the science.”

The testing at the universities comes at a time when Maine is ramping up statewide testing. After a partnership between the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Idexx laboratories in Westbrook is fully in place in July, testing capacity at 35,000 per week will be about seven times higher than Maine’s testing capacity in April and early May. By then, Maine may have enough testing in place to effectively suppress the virus, according to testing metrics published this week by the Harvard Global Health Institute.

UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in a news release that “we know that one of our biggest community health challenges is that asymptomatic people can be transmitting the coronavirus for weeks. Our screening strategies will help us identify and isolate infection.”

UMaine System officials said on Tuesday they are still working on details of how the testing program will be run, such as whether all students and staff will be tested, or whether testing will be more targeted.

Most colleges are still developing strategies for re-opening. Bates College in Lewiston announced on Monday universal testing for students and staff returning to campus, with each student undergoing two rounds of testing. Details for Bates’ testing regimen will be announced later this summer. Bowdoin College in Brunswick decided to switch to online learning for most returning students.

At Colby College in Waterville, officials announced this week that all students, faculty and staff will be tested three times in the opening weeks of the semester, and after that, everyone will be tested twice per week. Colby plans on administering about 85,000 tests in the fall semester, according to the Colby website.

Demeritt said that the program will cost about $1 million, but funding will change based on the number of tests needed.

“Our agreements are flexible and expandable to meet the testing strategies we will be developing with the guidance of the University of Maine Scientific Advisory Board and civil authorities,” Demeritt said in an email response to questions. He said the tests results are guaranteed within 24 hours.

Many of the details are still being worked on, including how to test students engaged in group activities, such as team sports or extra-curricular activities.

ConvenientMD walk-in clinics will provide “wrap-around” services, conducting testing at sites at each university and reporting results. The samples will be tested at The Jackson Laboratory, a research laboratory based in Bar Harbor.

Melissa Maginnis, UMaine assistant professor of microbiology and virologist, pointed out in a statement that the coronavirus can be transmitted for up to 14 days by infected people who have no symptoms, and since it may be some time before a vaccine is available, other protective steps are necessary.

How schools handle re-opening is a complex process, and Maine’s K-12 schools are also still working on how to re-open. A 62-page report released this week by Harvard University advises schools to employ numerous strategies to reduce risk, such as limiting the number of students on buses, eating lunch in classrooms, making sure desks are more than six feet apart, having band practice outdoors, improving ventilation systems and opening windows when possible.

But the report warns that it is impossible to reduce risk to zero, and that opening schools has many benefits for the health of students.

“Keeping schools closed comes with massive, long-term individual and societal costs,” the Harvard report said. “Many children cannot

effectively learn, grow, engage, socialize, be active, eat healthy food, or get support until schools reopen.”

Dr. Edison Liu, president and CEO of The Jackson Laboratory, said the partnership with UMaine will “have a broad impact across the state as a scientifically-based reopening strategy.”

“At The Jackson Laboratory we are dedicated to having a positive impact on human health, and as part of that mission, we are proud to join together as a community to help one another during this pandemic,” Liu said in a statement.

Dr. Mark Pundt, president and chief medical officer at ConvenientMD said the partnerships are “proactive steps to navigate this pandemic as it continues to evolve.”

