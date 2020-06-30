The annual Wayne Community Auction will be held online this year. New, extended auction dates will be offered, according to a news release from Barb Rothe.

To bid on favorite items, visit waynechurchauction.com from Friday, July 10, through Friday, July 17. The website includes color photos. ‘Buy it Now’ prices will be available to purchase favorites on the spot.

Items include Sunfish sailboat, golf and fishing outings, sports memorabilia, restaurant gift certificates, prepared dinners, pies, local food and goods, theme baskets, Maine artisans’ items, Portland walking tour and more, with some great gift ideas.

Auction proceeds will benefit missions of the church and community programs.

For more information, call 207-685-3505.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: