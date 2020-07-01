Angelikah & Just Plain Jones will livestream a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, from an empty State Theatre. The concert can be seen on State Theatre’s Facebook page.
Angelikah Fahray is a singer-songwriter and rising star in the Portland music scene. She’s making her mark with a neo-soul sound featuring multi-instrumentalist Billy Giordano and DJ Matt Perry. The other act is local producer, rapper and multi-instrumentalist Just Plain Jones. The show will be streamed from an empty State Theatre and every seat is a good one from your own home.
