It’s more important than ever to elect progressives to Congress. We all know how it works: Laws are made by concession, and we always end up with less than we asked for. This is no time for nibbling around the edges of issues. We must demand big change and put into motion plans that once seemed far-fetched and impossible.
The Green New Deal will create new jobs and help save the planet. We need both now. Medicare for All is poorly named, but in the middle of a pandemic there is no question that we need health care that everyone can use. Implementing comprehensive care, everyone in nobody out, and no payment at time of service would be a big first step toward reversing economic inequality. It’s time to look out for each other.
We all know where the money for these changes will come from: unnecessary wars, tax breaks for the wealthy and fossil fuel companies, bail-outs for corporations, and for-profit prisons, for starters. We simply need to make different choices as a society where we will put our money in support of our values.
In the U.S. Senate primary on July 14 my first choice will be Betsy Sweet, and my second choice will be Bre Kidman. They are the ones who have consistently been available to constituents, who talk about making the changes we need now, are willing to fight for us, and have a track record of doing so.
Linda Homer
Southwest Harbor
