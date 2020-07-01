The Boneheads will perform music of 1972, and only 1972, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, at The Opera House at Boothbay, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor,.

They could have picked any year, but this is the year these multi-talented musicians have in their head tonight. Come listen, come laugh, come out and enjoy the evening – all seating will be at tables and will be socially distanced. Very limited audience size.

The band features some of Maine’s finest musicians — Bob Colwell, Scott Elliot, Dick Hollis and Steve Jones.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $30 day of show.

For more information, call 207-633-5159 or email [email protected].

