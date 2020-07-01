True leadership is the ability to face adversity, stick to your principles and bring people together to accomplish the task at hand. Mainers deserve a principled leader in Washington that will fight for our way of life, protect of freedoms and secure our rights.
As a businessman, former state legislator, Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine board member and longtime advocate for our Second Amendment rights, Dale Crafts is the principled leader we need in Washington.
Integrity, honesty and humility — those are the words I use to describe Dale Crafts. When tested, Dale stands on his values and fights through adversity to overcome the obstacle. He has the ability to bring people together, listen to their viewpoint and navigate the group to success.
I am voting for Dale Crafts for Congress, because I know that Dale is the experienced, proven leader we can trust, and I urge you to join me in supporting Dale Crafts on July 14.
Sen. Brad Farrin
R-Norridgewock
