CANAAN – Arthur Milo Nelson, 84, died of esophageal cancer on June 29, 2020 at his home in Canaan, Maine, surrounded by his family throughout his hospice care.He was born on July 21, 1935 to Norma Bennett Nelson and Milo Nelson, an only child and a devoted son and father. He graduated from Skowhegan High School and enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served on the USS Intrepid and built some lifelong friendships.After the Navy he returned to the Central Maine area and built his final home on the Sibley Pond family property in the 1980’s. He built the successful South Shore Restaurant for his wife and other family members to run and was known for his paving business, Kennebec Paving. He grew up in a canoe and was an avid hunter and fisherman.Arthur is survived by his wife of 58 years Barbara Spencer Nelson; two sons Michael and Corey Nelson of Canaan, two daughters Gayle Maroon and her husband Derek of Winslow, and Tara Savage and her husband Carlton of Canaan; eight grandchildren, Kyle (his wife Inna) Liimatainen of Kennebunkport, Kali Liimatainen of Bar Harbor, Destiny and Malcolm Nelson of Wilton, Riley Trafton of Michigan, Cody and Heather Nelson of Canaan, and Camden McCrillis of Canaan; his two sisters-in-law Margie Goulette of Skowhegan and Priscilla Ackley of Old Town; aunt Shirley Bennett of Skowhegan; and several cousins.He was predeceased by his parents, uncles Malcolm, Leigh, and Durwood Bennett, aunts Sadie, Violet Edna, Ella, Vella, and June; and his special daughter-in-law Susan “Suzi” Nelson.A graveside service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery on Friday, July 3 at 10 a.m.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com The family would like to thank Dr. Kim and Dr. Healy for not giving up on his cancer and for providing him with excellent care during his illness.

