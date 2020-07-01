RANDOLPH – Cordelia Bell (Wilson) Montagnino, 76, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend went to sleep in Jesus on June 26, 2020, awaiting the resurrection at the second coming of our Lord. Despite her 6-year battle with cancer, Cordelia maintained a positive and joyful spirit.Cordelia was born on Sept. 9, 1943 in Gardiner, the daughter of Marion (Thornton) Wilson and Roger Wilson, Sr. Her early years where spent in Litchfield and her family later moved to Randolph. She graduated from Gardiner High School in 1962. After high school, she married and raised a son, twin daughters, and babysat for other children for many years. There were always children in her home. When her children were grown, she worked as a housekeeper for MaineGeneral at three of their locations but particularly enjoyed her job at the Alzheimer’s Care Center in Gardiner. She loved the patients there. After retiring in 2005, she was featured in a KJ article for making May baskets for all of the residents.Cordelia was a long-time member of the Farmingdale Seventh-day Adventist Church. She had a lovely singing voice and led out with worship services, held the position of head deaconess, and organized vesper programs. Cordelia had many natural talents and gifts. She had a knack for cutting hair, even her own hair, and was known as the family hairdresser. Cordelia was a talented cook and baked wedding cakes for friends and family. She also organized and cooked for several church events. In her sixties, she took up painting and excelled in painting portraits of the people she loved. She liked to sew, garden, make Christmas wreaths, wallpaper rooms, and really enjoyed camping at Ward Pond.Cordelia was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Frances (Wilson) Mathews, and brother-in-law, Donald Mathews. She is survived by her children, Thomas Chase (wife, Julie) of Augusta, Tina Hagen of Minot, ND, and Tammy Brooke (husband, Daniel) of Ross, ND; her sisters, Carolyn Olson Robert of Fort Myers, Fla. and Lucy Mathews of Randolph, her five brothers, Roger Wilson, Jr. (wife, Madeline) of Dalton, Ga., Robert Wilson (wife, Elaine) of Gardiner, Lawriston Wilson (wife, Shirley) of Randolph, David Wilson (wife, Lucille) of Litchfield, and Floyd Wilson (wife, Jeanine) of South Gardiner. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Katie Butz (husband, Gary) of Minot, ND, Emily Hagen of Minot, ND, Michael Chase of Augusta, Joseph Brooke of Ross, ND, Benjamin Brooke (wife, Valerie) of Sawyer, ND, Rebecca Brooke of Ross, ND, Abigail Brooke and Nathan Brooke from Minnesota. She also leaves two great-granddaughters, Allison and Lilly Brooke.A memorial service will be held in September when all of her family will be able to attend.In recognition of her compassion and generous support for educating underprivileged children living in Asian counties, donations in her memory may be made to:Child Impact InternationalP.O. Box 763,Ooltewah, TN 37363 or atwww.childimpact.org

